New data center to open in Storey County

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new data center is slated to open in Storey County in late 2024.

Novva Data Centers cited proximity to major western cities, a qualified workforce, competitive property tax rates, and an overall business climate as their reasons for opening the new 20-acre center.

They join Google, Tesla, and other major companies in opening new centers in the region. The center will be the company’s second in Nevada, having already opened a center in North Las Vegas.

“Storey County is an ideal location for enterprises looking to put down roots and data center facilities like Novva’s make the area even more attractive to prospective business residents” said Lara Mather, Business Development Officer for Storey County. “Novva’s sustainability-first mindset fits well with ongoing environmental initiatives spearheaded by the county. We look forward to welcoming Novva to the tech-rich landscape of the TRIC.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.