More than 3,600 approved for student loan forgiveness through state public works

(Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Education says more than 3,600 Nevadans have had their student loans forgiven through a public service loan program since Oct. 2021.

Between Oct. 2021 and May 2023, more than $256 million in loan forgiveness has been handed out.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program covers public employees, such as teachers, firefighters, members of law enforcement, and those working for a nonprofit organization who make the required 120 qualifying monthly payments.

