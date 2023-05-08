Man arrested on felony graffiti charges in Reno
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested by the Regional Gang Unit of the Reno Police Department on felony graffiti charges.
Police say the case against Oscar Vallardes-Iglesias began several months ago and included more than 300 separate tagging locations across the Reno area that caused approximately $50,000 in property damage and removal costs.
RPD thanked the public for their efforts in reporting the graffiti.
