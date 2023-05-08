Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County School District Police are responding to a shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, according to sources.

The shooting was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of N. Pecos Road. LVMPD said an adult was struck by gunfire and taken to University Medical Center.

The school sent the following letter to school families:

The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The school has been placed on a hard lockdown due to a police investigation. Students are safe in their classroom. We will provide additional updates as information becomes available.

At least three schools in the area are on lockdown, including two nearby elementary schools. The incident is still considered active, but police said there appears to be no additional threat at this time. The suspect is still outstanding.

In a later update, Las Vegas police said the “school has been cleared by law enforcement and there are no additional injuries at this time. CCSDPD is coordinating a controlled release of students.”

The school has been cleared by law enforcement and there are no additional injuries at this time. CCSDPD is coordinating a controlled release of students. The suspect is still outstanding. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 8, 2023

LVMPD advised that the suspect is still outstanding.

Police advise people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

