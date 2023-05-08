Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school

By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County School District Police are responding to a shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, according to sources.

Von Tobel middle school lockdown
Von Tobel middle school lockdown(FOX5)

The shooting was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of N. Pecos Road. LVMPD said an adult was struck by gunfire and taken to University Medical Center.

The school sent the following letter to school families:

The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The school has been placed on a hard lockdown due to a police investigation. Students are safe in their classroom. We will provide additional updates as information becomes available.

Leonardo Amador, Principal

At least three schools in the area are on lockdown, including two nearby elementary schools. The incident is still considered active, but police said there appears to be no additional threat at this time. The suspect is still outstanding.

In a later update, Las Vegas police said the “school has been cleared by law enforcement and there are no additional injuries at this time. CCSDPD is coordinating a controlled release of students.”

LVMPD advised that the suspect is still outstanding.

Police advise people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks; one dead, several critically injured
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Programs on the Porch wildlife event
Programs on the Porch wildlife edition returns May 19
A rendering of the data center
New data center to open in Storey County
Tee off For Kids
Tee off For Kids
A file image of the 2021 Nevada Day Parade
Theme for 2023 Nevada Day Parade announced