“John Doe” comes forward admitting he hired PI to track Schieve, Hartung

The tracking device discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car late last year(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has come forward saying he is the person who hired a private investigator to track Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung.

In court documents filed late Friday, a man only identified as John Doe admits to hiring David McNeely of 5 Alpha Industries.

He says he is a resident of Washoe County who is concerned about potential corruption and malfeasance in local government. Doe says he received a claim on March 13, 2022 that Schieve was engaged in alleged improper conduct, including alleged bribery.

Doe also says he received allegations he believed to be credible about Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung pertaining to alleged misconduct involving Washoe County employees.

He says he hired a PI because he wanted to avoid potential liability for defamation or libel if those allegations turned out to be untrue.

Doe says McNeely ensured him his identity would remain confidential and that his name would not be implicated in the investigation, and that he would not have hired McNeely if that guarantee was not made.

In the court filing, Doe says he did not authorize McNeely and or 5 Alpha Industries to place a tracking device on the car of either Schieve or Hartung. He also claims not to have access to any of the information obtained from their tracking.

