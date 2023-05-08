Carson City seeking artists for roundabout art project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is looking for artists to design, fabricate, and install an art project in the city.

They are looking for an artist to install a free-standing, outdoor, original sculpture at the South Carson Street/South Stewart Street roundabout. The roundabout is part of the city’s wider streets projects.

The city is looking for the project to celebrate the community and provide welcoming aesthetics to residents. All professional artists or teams who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate.

Applicants must have public art experience that matches the scope of the project, and must have successfully managed and implemented at least one large-scale commission on schedule and on budget.

The budget for the project is $190,000. More information can be found here.

