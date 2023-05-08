Carson City seeking artists for roundabout art project

The budget for the project is $190,000
The roundabout in Carson City
The roundabout in Carson City(Carson City)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is looking for artists to design, fabricate, and install an art project in the city.

They are looking for an artist to install a free-standing, outdoor, original sculpture at the South Carson Street/South Stewart Street roundabout. The roundabout is part of the city’s wider streets projects.

The city is looking for the project to celebrate the community and provide welcoming aesthetics to residents. All professional artists or teams who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate.

Applicants must have public art experience that matches the scope of the project, and must have successfully managed and implemented at least one large-scale commission on schedule and on budget.

The budget for the project is $190,000. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada
Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks; one dead, several critically injured

Latest News

Oscar Vallerdes-Iglesias
Man arrested on felony graffiti charges in Reno
Everywhen Project Fundraiser
“Spirit of Motherhood” celebrated at Mother’s Day fundraiser for the Everywhen Project
Amber Campion, Yoga Teacher
Support local, Black female empowerment non-profit at Mother’s Day pop-up yoga fundraiser
Reno Dance Fest Interview
Reno Dance Festival brings educational workshop and incredible dance showcases to Northern Nevada