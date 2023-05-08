Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas boy

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.(TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson was last seen on foot at 12 a.m. on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Juelz is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-ons.

Law enforcement officials believe Juelz to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you’re asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada
Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks; one dead, several critically injured

Latest News

The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina
Reno Dance Fest Interview
Reno Dance Festival brings educational workshop and incredible dance showcases to Northern Nevada
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
The USDA logo
USDA opens full-time soil conservationist jobs in Reno
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
LIVE: US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays