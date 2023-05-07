Police arrest man in west Sparks for robbery, assault

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A call for a domestic disturbance led to the arrest Saturday of a man on an armed robbery charge, the Sparks Police Department said.

Anthony Stanford Buff, 31, was booked on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and being a person not allowed to have a gun.

Police went to the 1800 block of El Rancho Boulevard at about 9:26 p.m. on a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

While en route, police learned that a third party tried to intervene on behalf of the woman and that Buff pulled a gun on him, police said.

Police arrived and determined Buff was the suspect and learned Buff used the gun to take property from the victim. Police used a search warrant to get evidence of the crimes from Buff’s home, police said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.