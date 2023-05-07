Police arrest man in west Sparks for robbery, assault

Anthony Stanford Buff
Anthony Stanford Buff(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A call for a domestic disturbance led to the arrest Saturday of a man on an armed robbery charge, the Sparks Police Department said.

Anthony Stanford Buff, 31, was booked on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and being a person not allowed to have a gun.

Police went to the 1800 block of El Rancho Boulevard at about 9:26 p.m. on a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

While en route, police learned that a third party tried to intervene on behalf of the woman and that Buff pulled a gun on him, police said.

Police arrived and determined Buff was the suspect and learned Buff used the gun to take property from the victim. Police used a search warrant to get evidence of the crimes from Buff’s home, police said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks
Wolf Pack wins regular season finale 8-7, earns spot in conference tournament
Wolf Pack wins regular season finale 8-7, earns spot in conference tournament
This undated booking file photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office shows Ammon Bundy...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy’s latest standoff is in court
FILE - Tony Ferguson poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts...
UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash