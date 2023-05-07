Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died and several others were injured early Sunday in a hit-and-run in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. on El Rancho Boulevard at Oddie Boulevard.

Police confirmed one person died and several others were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The investigation continues and police expect to release more information later.

The crash closed the road in the area for more than six hours.

