Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks

(KOSA)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died and several others were injured early Sunday in a hit-and-run in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. on El Rancho Boulevard at Oddie Boulevard.

Police confirmed one person died and several others were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The investigation continues and police expect to release more information later.

The crash closed the road in the area for more than six hours.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Anthony Stanford Buff
Police arrest man in west Sparks for robbery, assault
Wolf Pack wins regular season finale 8-7, earns spot in conference tournament
Wolf Pack wins regular season finale 8-7, earns spot in conference tournament
This undated booking file photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office shows Ammon Bundy...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy’s latest standoff is in court
FILE - Tony Ferguson poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts...
UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash