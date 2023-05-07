City of Reno’s Adaptive Cycling Center Grand Opening Celebration

City of Reno's Adaptive Cycling Center
City of Reno's Adaptive Cycling Center(City of Reno)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:43 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday Morning, the City of Reno hosted its Grand Opening Celebration for their new Adaptive Cycling Center located at the Rosewood Nature Study Area.

The center will be a one-stop shop for outdoor fun, offering rentals of adaptive equipment through the city’s Adaptive Program.

“We wanted to bring bikes to folks with disabilities so that they can be able to access all types of adaptive bikes and jump directly on the trail,” said April Wolfe, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, City of Reno.

Rosewood Nature Study Area is a 219-acre wetland habitat with approximately 2.5 miles of trail, to learn more about how to utilize the city’s new Adaptive Cycling Center, click here.

