Wolf Pack wins regular season finale 8-7, earns spot in conference tournament

Gabby Herrera is mobbed in the infield after lacing a game-winning single against Colorado State
Gabby Herrera is mobbed in the infield after lacing a game-winning single against Colorado State(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada won the series against Colorado State on Senior Day, 8-7, Saturday afternoon.

The Pack also clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championships with a walk-off single by Gabby Herrera. The tournament will be hosted by San Diego State May 11-13. 

Brooklyn Trujillo-Quintana recorded the win in her final game of the regular season as a member of the Pack. Trujillo-Quintana tossed six innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, and struck out two players. 

Carley Brown came in for an inning to relieve Trujillo-Quintana. Brown gave up four hits and three runs.

Herrera and Madison Clark tallied two hits and one RBI each to lead the offense. Clark’s hit scored Bradianne Glover in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 lead and also scored a run on a sac fly by Chelie Senini that tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth.

Hayley Painter and Aaliyah Jenkins both hit home runs in the game. Painter hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, while Jenkins had a solo home run in the sixth inning. 

Bridgette Gilliano and Senini both tallied a hit and a run in the game. 

Up Next:

Nevada will now head to the Mountain West Championships in San Diego, California. The Pack’s first game is set for Thursday, May 11, at 12:30 p.m. They’ll face Colorado State.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies

Latest News

Nevada State Police set up a sobriety checkpoint in Spanish Springs.
State troopers arrest 13 in Spanish Springs DUI checkpoint
Nevada State Police logo
More on state police ending 24/7 coverage in Reno
California reparations study graphic
California reparations task force to vote on formal apology
DUI graphic
Seven arrested in Reno Cinco de Mayo DUI saturation patrol