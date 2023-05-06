Wolf Pack wins regular season finale 8-7, earns spot in conference tournament

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada won the series against Colorado State on Senior Day, 8-7, Saturday afternoon.

The Pack also clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championships with a walk-off single by Gabby Herrera. The tournament will be hosted by San Diego State May 11-13.

Brooklyn Trujillo-Quintana recorded the win in her final game of the regular season as a member of the Pack. Trujillo-Quintana tossed six innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, and struck out two players.

Carley Brown came in for an inning to relieve Trujillo-Quintana. Brown gave up four hits and three runs.

Herrera and Madison Clark tallied two hits and one RBI each to lead the offense. Clark’s hit scored Bradianne Glover in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 lead and also scored a run on a sac fly by Chelie Senini that tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth.

Hayley Painter and Aaliyah Jenkins both hit home runs in the game. Painter hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, while Jenkins had a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Bridgette Gilliano and Senini both tallied a hit and a run in the game.

Up Next:

Nevada will now head to the Mountain West Championships in San Diego, California. The Pack’s first game is set for Thursday, May 11, at 12:30 p.m. They’ll face Colorado State.

