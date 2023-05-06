State troopers arrest 13 in Spanish Springs DUI checkpoint

Nevada State Police set up a sobriety checkpoint in Spanish Springs.
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police made 13 arrests for driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint at Sparks Boulevard the Pyramid Highway starting on Cinco de Mayo.

NSP conducted the checkpoint in Spanish Springs from 9 p.m. Friday to 3:30 a.m. Saturday, it said in a statement.

Troopers checked 1,021 vehicles in the high-visibility sobriety checkpoint.

