Seven arrested in Reno Cinco de Mayo DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested seven people for driving under the influence Friday during a DUI saturation patrol.

Police made 73 traffic stops during the Cinco de Mayo enforcement using six officers and one sergeant from Friday afternoon into early Saturday.

Police arrested one person for felony drug possession and issued 19 traffic citations.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety funded the enforcement effort.

The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.

