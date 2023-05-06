Seven arrested in Reno Cinco de Mayo DUI saturation patrol

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested seven people for driving under the influence Friday during a DUI saturation patrol.

Police made 73 traffic stops during the Cinco de Mayo enforcement using six officers and one sergeant from Friday afternoon into early Saturday.

Police arrested one person for felony drug possession and issued 19 traffic citations.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety funded the enforcement effort.

