3 Local Businesses host Inaugural Quesabirriafest

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three local businesses celebrated Cinco De Mayo Friday by hosting their first ever Quessabiriafest. The restaurants include Prost Biergarten, R Town Pizza, and Dream Tacos & Cantina.

“It made sense for us to work together and really kind of become a destination for everybody for a holiday,” said Marvin Kinney, owner of R Town Pizza.

Those three businesses, known as the Patio Reno, all had different dishes using birria. Prost Biergarten had a birria Schnitzel.

“We get to do our German, pork schnitzel, add the birria to it and make it a traditional kind of a hybrid of different cultures,” said Thomas Wetzstein, owner of Prost Biergarten.

R Town Pizza, just next door, served up it’s much loved quesabirria pizza. They only make it one day a year, so anyone who missed it will have to wait until the next Quesabirria fest.

“Every holiday we do special pizzas,” said Kinney. “We do one offs. We actually had a one off on 420 that we put on our secret menu, because it was so popular. This one’s a little harder. It takes me three days to prepare for, so it takes a lot to do.”

At Dream Tacos & Cantina Birria, they served birria tacos.

“It’s about the birria,” said Luis Veantilli, owner of Dream Tacos & Cantina. “We want to make sure that they know that there is birria here. It’s our most popular dish on the menu, we sell that all day long.”

The first Quesabirriafest was packed, with all three restaurants selling out of birria about an our before it was set to end.

“It’s really nice to see that it is resonating with people and it shows that when restaurants do work together, that we can make something a little more special,” said Kinney on the event’s success.

If you missed Quesabirriafest, you’ll have to wait until next year to get your birria pizza and schnitzel. Until then, the three businesses are planning on working together on another event: My Fest, which is scheduled for May 20th.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Prost Biergarten, R Town Reno, and Dream Tacos & Cantina participated.
3 Local Businesses host Inaugural Quesabirriafest
Sparks Teacher Honored at the White House
Sparks Teacher Honored at the White House
Reno Philharmonic
Announcements For Reno Phil's 55th Season
Tracking device found on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car
Senate Judiciary Committee alters tracking device bill