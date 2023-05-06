3 Local Businesses host Inaugural Quesabirriafest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three local businesses celebrated Cinco De Mayo Friday by hosting their first ever Quessabiriafest. The restaurants include Prost Biergarten, R Town Pizza, and Dream Tacos & Cantina.

“It made sense for us to work together and really kind of become a destination for everybody for a holiday,” said Marvin Kinney, owner of R Town Pizza.

Those three businesses, known as the Patio Reno, all had different dishes using birria. Prost Biergarten had a birria Schnitzel.

“We get to do our German, pork schnitzel, add the birria to it and make it a traditional kind of a hybrid of different cultures,” said Thomas Wetzstein, owner of Prost Biergarten.

R Town Pizza, just next door, served up it’s much loved quesabirria pizza. They only make it one day a year, so anyone who missed it will have to wait until the next Quesabirria fest.

“Every holiday we do special pizzas,” said Kinney. “We do one offs. We actually had a one off on 420 that we put on our secret menu, because it was so popular. This one’s a little harder. It takes me three days to prepare for, so it takes a lot to do.”

At Dream Tacos & Cantina Birria, they served birria tacos.

“It’s about the birria,” said Luis Veantilli, owner of Dream Tacos & Cantina. “We want to make sure that they know that there is birria here. It’s our most popular dish on the menu, we sell that all day long.”

The first Quesabirriafest was packed, with all three restaurants selling out of birria about an our before it was set to end.

“It’s really nice to see that it is resonating with people and it shows that when restaurants do work together, that we can make something a little more special,” said Kinney on the event’s success.

If you missed Quesabirriafest, you’ll have to wait until next year to get your birria pizza and schnitzel. Until then, the three businesses are planning on working together on another event: My Fest, which is scheduled for May 20th.

