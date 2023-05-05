Winnemucca police searching for missing girl

By David Kohut
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Winnemucca Police Department sent out a message asking for the community’s help in finding a missing girl.

12-year-old Abri Meierholtz is described as being 4′11″ tall, weighing 90 lbs., with aburn hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Fannie Lane in Winnemucca around 4:30 a.m., wearing a tan hoodie with skulls on it, black shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information about Meierholtz, authorities ask you contact Humboldt County Dispatch at (775) 623-6429. You can also contact Secret Witness at (775) 623-6969.

Winnemucca Missing Girl
Winnemucca Missing Girl(Winnemucca Police Department)

