Winnemucca police searching for missing girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Winnemucca Police Department sent out a message asking for the community’s help in finding a missing girl.

12-year-old Abri Meierholtz is described as being 4′11″ tall, weighing 90 lbs., with aburn hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Fannie Lane in Winnemucca around 4:30 a.m., wearing a tan hoodie with skulls on it, black shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information about Meierholtz, authorities ask you contact Humboldt County Dispatch at (775) 623-6429. You can also contact Secret Witness at (775) 623-6969.

Winnemucca Missing Girl (Winnemucca Police Department)

