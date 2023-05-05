WCSD classes continue amid anonymous tips

WCSD sends out message about anonymous tips that have circulated to other districts.
By David Kohut
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is sending out a message to families this morning, saying it has received tips about a possible threat to a school. But, officials say classes will continue as usual.

A message circulating online specifies a date and time for a threat, but does not name a school. The message from the Washoe County School District says that same threat message has been circulated to other districts within the state. KVVU in Las Vegas confirms that the Clark County School District had received a similar anonymous tip.

School District police will be investigating rumors. WCSD says it takes all rumors seriously, and they appreciate that students and parents being proactive in reporting information. If you need to contact school police about any possible threats, contact school police. You can reach their non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 348-0285.

