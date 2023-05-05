Washoe County Sheriff Balaam issues statement on area school threats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam is issuing a statement regarding threats made against area schools.

The Washoe County School District sent out a message to parents Friday morning, saying it received tips about a threat against a school.

The WCSO says they are in indirect contact with the school district and Washoe County School police, and that the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to monitor any threats concerning the safety of area students and schools.

Balaam said: “We take the safety of our children extremely seriously, and we are actively working with our regional law enforcement partners to best ensure the safety of our community.”

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the community to report any threats or concerning communications to law enforcement.

