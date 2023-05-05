Vigil for deceased student to be held Sunday

A vigil for a student found dead on the campus of UNR will take place this Sunday
A vigil for a student found dead on the campus of UNR will take place this Sunday(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A vigil for a 21-year-old student found dead on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno will take place this Sunday.

Quincy Russell was found dead in the quad near the Mackay School of Mines on Thursday morning. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released her identity Friday morning but have not yet released a cause of death.

The vigil will take place on May 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the Mackay Statue.

Organizers ask those who show up to place a candle or flowers around Mackay in remembrance of Russell.

