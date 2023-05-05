Truckee Police increase school presence after threats

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department are increasing their uniformed presence at Truckee schools in response to threats made against area schools.

They say they were made aware of the threats Friday morning. Those same threats also triggered the same response from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Schools in the Washoe County School District were also subjected to the threats.

After investigating with the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, they determined there is no credible threat to any of their local school facilities.

