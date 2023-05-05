Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Nevada, ticks are more active in the springtime. A researcher at the University of Nevada, Reno says the Silver State could see more ticks than usual this year.

“I expect the ticks will be able to survive for longer periods of time and be more abundant for a longer period of time through the summer than we’ve seen for the last few years,” said Mike Teglas, UNR professor of Veterinary Microbiology.

Teglas says the life of a tick is often dependant on the weather. The last few years, Nevada has experienced warmer and drier temperatures. This heat and lack of humidity kills ticks.

But this year, winter weather is strong which will allow more ticks to survive. Teglas says a colder winter also means tick season will be delayed.

“I think it’s going to be a situation where it’s delayed a little bit because we still have a lot of snow, it’s pretty cold still,” Teglas said.

“Once [the snow melts], you’ll see a bunch of ticks coming out at once and that’s something that we should all just be conscious about.”

Ticks are usually dormant during the colder seasons and will start to wake up toward the end of May.

Teglas suggests checking yourself and your pets for ticks after camping, hiking or visiting the Sierra or a wooded area.

Once ticks latch on, they grow in size. Even if you don’t see a tick on the first check, look again the next day.

While Nevada does not have ticks that carry Lyme disease, they are just an hour or two away from Reno.

“Many of the foothill counties here in the Sierra have both the black legged tick, the vector for Lyme disease, as well as the bacteria that causes Lyme disease,” Teglas said.

“So, it’s right next door.”

