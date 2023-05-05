RTC to begin rehabilitating Holcomb Ave. on Monday

This latest project is part of their Pavement Preservation Program
Road work on Holcomb Avenue will begin Monday, May 8
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will begin a rehabilitation project on Holcomb Avenue in Reno starting Monday. May 8.

Roadwork will focus primarily on the reconstruction of about a half-mile of the asphalt pavement roadway between Burns Street and Liberty Street. The project will also realign Sinclair Street at Holcomb Avenue to make the intersection safer.

Additional work will include ADA pedestrian ramps and sidewalk connectivity.

Lane reconfiguration will maintain existing parking, improve travel lane width, remove the center turn lane, and add a buffer to the bike lanes.

This latest project is part of the RTC’s Pavement Preservation Program that hopes to extend the life of the roadway through maintenance.

Construction is anticipated to last 12 weeks, Monday through Friday. Parking on the street will be limited within areas of improvements. Driveways will be temporarily be closed during construction but access will be re-established as soon as RTC can.

RTC expects there may be short traffic delays on occasion.

