Reno Tahoe Pain Associates offers safe, effective, non-drug treatment for patients experiencing severe depression

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is now available at Reno Tahoe Pain Associates. It is a transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy treatment that takes as little as nineteen minutes per session. Focused magnetic pulses, similar to an MRI, are used to stimulate underactive areas of the brain to control depression symptoms.

Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to explain the effectiveness of this treatment in patients who have been diagnosed with major depression.

A recent trial done by the National Institute of Mental Health showed patients treated with TMS using the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System were four times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment.

The office is currently looking to identify individuals in the community who suffer from major depressive disorder, also known as anxious depression. To find out if NueroStar is right for you, please complete this survey.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Headlock on Hunger 2023
Enjoy WWE-style wrestling and supporting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at Headlock on Hunger
Headlock on Hunger 2023
Headlock on Hunger 2023
Cinco de Mayo with Mari Chuy's
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with Mari Chuy’s on Tour Fiesta
Cinco de Mayo with Mari Chuy's
Cinco de Mayo at Mari Chuy's