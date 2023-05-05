Reno Tahoe Pain Associates offers safe, effective, non-drug treatment for patients experiencing severe depression

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is now available at Reno Tahoe Pain Associates. It is a transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy treatment that takes as little as nineteen minutes per session. Focused magnetic pulses, similar to an MRI, are used to stimulate underactive areas of the brain to control depression symptoms.

Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to explain the effectiveness of this treatment in patients who have been diagnosed with major depression.

A recent trial done by the National Institute of Mental Health showed patients treated with TMS using the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System were four times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment.

The office is currently looking to identify individuals in the community who suffer from major depressive disorder, also known as anxious depression. To find out if NueroStar is right for you, please complete this survey.

