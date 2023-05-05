Man arrested after being tracked down by off-duty Sparks officer

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after he was tracked down by an off-duty police officer for allegedly ramming his car into another vehicle.

On Thursday at around 4:17 p.m., Sparks Police received multiple calls for a vehicle ramming into another in the area of Vista Blvd. and Iratcabal Drive.

A victim who was allegedly rammed into told dispatchers that Michael Carr rammed into his car during a road rage incident. An off-duty police officer was in the area of the incident and saw Carr leave.

The officer followed Carr until uniformed officers arrived and interviewed him about the incident. Officers were provided photos and Ring camera footage of the incident.

Carr was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and failure to stop at an accident. No other parties were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported.

