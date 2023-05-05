Lyon County Sheriff increasing law enforcement presence after school threats

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a statement after a number of threats were made to local schools Friday morning.

The threats also affected the Washoe County School District.

They say their initial investigation indicates they are not credible and appear to be a “swatting” attempt.

Despite this, the Sheriff’s office is urging people to take the threats seriously, and, out of an abundance of caution, they have increased their law enforcement presence in schools until the threat has passed and the investigation is complete.

The LCSO says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.