‘I think we got pretty lucky’: Reno firefighters contain early morning blaze

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department spent the day demolishing and mopping up an abandoned building off 4th Street in Reno.

The building, near the Wells overpass, was engulfed in flames around 4:00 a.m.

“The flames were as tall as the bridge here is and there were a lot of explosions here going on,” said Shane Ritter, the owner of Desert Sun Bagel Company across the street.

Reno Police closed Wells Avenue from 6th to Kuenzli in both directions as crews fought the fire.

Even after the road was opened and the fire was out, businesses in the area said they had no power.

“I think we have 1/10 electricity and we lost all of our 440 which is what we use for our welders and stuff,” said Casey Carter who works at Reno Tahoe Steel next door.

While it’s slow going for the welders at Reno Tahoe Steel, Carter says the team is thankful the flames didn’t spread.

“If it would have carried over to this shop, who knows where it would have jumped from there, jumped power lines and so on and so forth so I think we got pretty lucky,” Carter said.

Ritter feels the same way.

“Definitely my second thought, after making sure everybody was safe here ‘Oh man, I hope it doesn’t get over here’ that would be really bad,” Ritter said.

Sparks Fire crews assisted Reno on scene, with 44 responders and 18 units, including medical and support.

“The sky wasn’t glowing anymore, there was still some smoke but they did get it under control really quickly,” Ritter said.

“Especially to see them show up with the amount of force that they did, like 50 guys… impressive,” Carter said.

Reno firefighters say it’s too early to say what started the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

