Fernley objects to project which would have prevented 2008 flood; It starts anyway

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fifteen years ago hundreds of homes in Fernley were flooded when the banks of a century-old canal failed. Today work is underway to prevent that from ever happening again, but not everyone thinks that’s a good idea.

Any other spring would find the canal on Fernley’s south side running full. Today it’s completly dry when every other canal and stream in northern Nevada is practically overflowing. It is, however, full of activity.

A construction crew is laying concrete in a test section, the start of a project which, in the months ahead, will line more than 3 miles of the canal where it passes by adjacent neighborhoods.

The canal was built in the early 20th century as a key component in the nation’s first federal reclamation project to carry water diverted from the Truckee River to Lahontan Reservoir. It was dug out of the desert. Its bottom and banks were packed soil and, in 2008, those banks failed. water rushed into the neighborhoods below. Nearly 600 homes were flooded. Damage was in the millions.

The suspected cause was rodents burrowing into the banks, but blame fell on the canal’s operator, the Truckee Carson Irrigation District, and the Bureau of Reclamation. To keep it from happening again $35 million dollars is being spent to line the canal where it passes by the town.

At this point, you might expect everyone in Fernley to be applauding what’s going on there, but you’d be wrong. TCID General Manager BenShawcrodt agrees.

“I’d think they’d look in their backyard and say ‘Hey yeah, I want that to happen because I don’t want to have my house flooded.”

For most of 120 years seepage from that unlined canal has been recharging the aquifer under Fernley. Line the canal, no seepage, no recharge.

“It’s the major source of recharge to the aquifer, " says attorney David Rigdon, representing the city of Fernley. “The city’s entire municipal water system relies on that groundwater aquifer.”

Some homes still have wells. Rigdon says they could dry up. Shawcroft disputes that, noting the project has been scaled back from an original plan to line 12 miles to just 3, reducing the seepage area and sttill allowing considerable recharge. “It’s quite a reduction in scope and that ground water really has a lot of room to move around, So we’re thinking it’s not going to have the impact some think it will have.”

Rigdon still sees eventual trouble. “In order to fix a problem that affected 590 homes, the Bureau now is proposing a solution which will affect all 20-thousand residents. It’s like if you went to a doctor with a broken ankle and he decided in order to fix your broken ankle he was going to cut off both legs. That’s what the bureau is doing to the city of Fernley.”>

A lower court rejected those arguments and declined to halt the work. That decision is being appealed the project continues, It’s expected to be completed by late fall.

