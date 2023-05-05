Enjoy WWE-style wrestling and supporting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at Headlock on Hunger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All Pro Wrestling Nevada is hosting its annual WWE style fundraiser, Headlock on Hunger (HOH), for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada this weekend.

Founder, Cory Dayton, along with wrestlers, El Chupacabra and Bison Braddock, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to come out to Reed High School Saturday, May 6 for a good cause. The event gets started at 7 p.m.

Since 2016, HOH has raised the funds to provide more than 100,000 meals to local families in need. HOH was established to raise awareness about child hunger in the Truckee Meadows area. Each of the wrestlers donates their time for the benefit to ensure no child misses a meal during summer break.

Ticket Information

General Admission tickets are available for $5

VIP Experience tickets are available for $20

All proceeds from the 2023 Headlock on Hunger will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which reports that one in five children in Nevada do not have access to the food they need. Last year the Food Bank provided 20 Million meals and Headlock on Hunger is proud to have contributed thousands of those meals via its annual pro wrestling fundraiser. For tickets to Headlock on Hunger or more information on the event visit click here.

You can also follow Headlock on Hunger on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.