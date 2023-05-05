Enjoy WWE-style wrestling and supporting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at Headlock on Hunger

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All Pro Wrestling Nevada is hosting its annual WWE style fundraiser, Headlock on Hunger (HOH), for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada this weekend.

Founder, Cory Dayton, along with wrestlers, El Chupacabra and Bison Braddock, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to come out to Reed High School Saturday, May 6 for a good cause. The event gets started at 7 p.m.

Since 2016, HOH has raised the funds to provide more than 100,000 meals to local families in need. HOH was established to raise awareness about child hunger in the Truckee Meadows area. Each of the wrestlers donates their time for the benefit to ensure no child misses a meal during summer break.

Ticket Information

  • General Admission tickets are available for $5
  • VIP Experience tickets are available for $20

All proceeds from the 2023 Headlock on Hunger will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which reports that one in five children in Nevada do not have access to the food they need. Last year the Food Bank provided 20 Million meals and Headlock on Hunger is proud to have contributed thousands of those meals via its annual pro wrestling fundraiser. For tickets to Headlock on Hunger or more information on the event visit click here.

You can also follow Headlock on Hunger on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Headlock on Hunger 2023
Headlock on Hunger 2023
Cinco de Mayo with Mari Chuy's
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with Mari Chuy’s on Tour Fiesta
Cinco de Mayo with Mari Chuy's
Cinco de Mayo at Mari Chuy's
Dr. Ali Nairizi, Reno Tahoe Pain Associates
Reno Tahoe Pain Associates offers safe, effective, non-drug treatment for patients experiencing severe depression