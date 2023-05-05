Cortez Masto helps introduce bill for increased law enforcement funding

The Invest to Protect Act sets aside $250 million to help local police invest in training, mental health support, and recruitment and retention
The official portrait for Catherine Cortez Masto
The official portrait for Catherine Cortez Masto(The Office of Catherine Cortez Masto)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have introduced a bill to increase access to funding for small local law enforcement agencies.

The Invest to Protect Act sets aside $250 million to help local police invest in training, mental health support, and recruitment and retention.

“Our law enforcement agencies keep Nevadans safe, and I’ve always fought to deliver the resources they need,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “From our rural communities to our Tribal nations, this funding will support small police departments doing critical work across the country.”

The legislation would establish a grant program through the Community Oriented Policing Services program to provide $50 million a year over five years for agencies with less than 200 officers.

It would also create a grant application process that can be completed within two hours to allow for greater access to the funding.

