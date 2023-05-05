City of Reno to provide emergency medical dispatch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is now providing emergency medical dispatch. Last year, Reno dispatch responded to over 30,000 medical calls, which made up about 63% of the Reno Fire Department’s calls.

The announcement made Thursday means the City of Reno will be providing medical support when REMSA has its hands full.

“If they are busy or for whatever reason they don’t pick up the transfer, and it is a physical transfer where they have a telephone ringing in their dispatch center, we will take that call and we will provide that emergency medical dispatch,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran.

What that now means is 911 callers will have a quicker response.

“In the past, we had to forward that call to the county to do a medical dispatch,” said Cochran. “Now we can do it ourselves. It saves precious seconds, even minutes which is a better experience for the caller.”

Chief Cochran says the number of calls REMSA aren’t able to answer are very small, but each life counts. That’s why dispatchers are now trained to help callers while first responders are headed to the location.

“Not only are our dispatchers trained in receiving and working these calls through the EMD process,” added Cochran, “they’re trained to give life saving instructions to the caller so they can instruct them over the phone on how to do CPR and how to do some other things on how to mitigate that emergency.”

In addition to those changes already made with city dispatch, you may also see new Reno Fire paramedic trucks around town.

“When the system gets overwhelmed, they can also be that backup if an ambulance is delayed. Now there’s no delay. We’re eliminating that delay.”

By sending the paramedic truck, fire engines will be free to respond to calls they’re better equipped to handle.

“The engine has four highly trained firefighters. Typically a paramedic is on that engine, so it’s the highest level of service we can provide, but sometimes you don’t need four. Sometimes you just need two. So we have two paramedics staffing this rig and we can send that instead of sending the four.”

As of Thursday, May 4th, there is only one Reno Fire paramedic truck in use. Two more are on the way and are expected any day now.

You can learn more about Reno’s public Safety Dispatch here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.