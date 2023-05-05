Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with Mari Chuy’s on Tour Fiesta

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cinco de Mayo is here and you don’t have to keep the celebration to just Friday! All three Mari Chuy locations are participating in Mari Chuy’s on Tour, a three-day Cinco de Mayo fiesta!

Owner Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez stopped by Morning Break to help KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko and Nick Doyle celebrate with a tequila tasting and more!

To join in on the fiesta tour, stop by Mari Chuy’s at the Village in Rancharrah (7500 Rancharrah Pkwy) on Friday, May 5; the MidTown location (764 S Virginia St.) Saturday, May 6; and the Sparks location (1240 C St Suite 100) Sunday, May 7. Each location will offer tequila tastings and other fiesta fun!

Support Mari Chuy’s by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Headlock on Hunger 2023
Enjoy WWE-style wrestling and supporting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at Headlock on Hunger
Headlock on Hunger 2023
Headlock on Hunger 2023
Cinco de Mayo with Mari Chuy's
Cinco de Mayo at Mari Chuy's
Dr. Ali Nairizi, Reno Tahoe Pain Associates
Reno Tahoe Pain Associates offers safe, effective, non-drug treatment for patients experiencing severe depression