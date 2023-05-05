Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with Mari Chuy’s on Tour Fiesta

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cinco de Mayo is here and you don’t have to keep the celebration to just Friday! All three Mari Chuy locations are participating in Mari Chuy’s on Tour, a three-day Cinco de Mayo fiesta!

Owner Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez stopped by Morning Break to help KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko and Nick Doyle celebrate with a tequila tasting and more!

To join in on the fiesta tour, stop by Mari Chuy’s at the Village in Rancharrah (7500 Rancharrah Pkwy) on Friday, May 5; the MidTown location (764 S Virginia St.) Saturday, May 6; and the Sparks location (1240 C St Suite 100) Sunday, May 7. Each location will offer tequila tastings and other fiesta fun!

