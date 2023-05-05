Aces take the field Friday as the Micheladas for Cinco de Mayo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Micheladas look to break the series even with Round Rock Express on Friday. Ballpark festivities will start following the first pitch at 6:35pm.

The Aces honor the Copa de la Diversion tonight with the baby blue uniform debut. The club will wear play as the Micheladas four more times this year.

Fans can expect music from the Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7 and are invited to play Loteria between innings by picking up a card from section 104 prior to game time.

Hispanic and Latino inspired characters will be on the concourse interacting with fans.

Concession specials include Taquito’s with enchiladas and creme, Elote corn on the cobb and Fruita Fresca. to conclude festivities, stick around for postgame fireworks.

For more information, ticket and about the new uniforms visit MicheladasdeReno.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.