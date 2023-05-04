WCSD hold second Facility Modernization Plan conversation in Incline Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District held a second conversation at Incline High School Wednesday night. It was to discuss the Facility Modernization plan and get more feedback from the community.

“You should be doing your job. Do the research,” said one person in the audience. “You’re not really here to listen to us and that’s very disappointing,” said another.

The meeting was hosted by Superintendent Susan Enfield, Board of Trustees member Diane Nicolet, and School Board President Beth Smith. Smith wasn’t at the first meeting and wanted to hear out the community for this one.

“I do think that there were some speakers that were very solution focused and wanted to say, lets share some more information with you,” said Smith. “I thought that was really helpful. So personally, I actually got a lot out of it, particularly being one of the members of the school board that will ultimately decide on this in the future.”

Some in the audience disagreed with the usefulness of the meeting and felt no progress had been made.

“It didn’t seem like they really cared,” said Yolotzin Hernandez. “Giving us a time limit to just hear whatever it was that we voiced last time. One of us said it, what did you do with all the notes that we gave and handed down to you? What did they do? Thank you and have a good night.”

The school district says that data will be released sometime near the end of the school year.

“We did talk about it,” said Smith. “Do we come with more data right now? We didn’t feel like that was the right time. There was still more listening that needed to happen and how can we have a fact sheet if we don’t have all the knowledge that the community wants to share with us. So it would have been premature.”

The fact there was no data shared in this conversation upset many who attended.

“How do you come into a meeting so unprepared like that,” said Hernandez. “With no information.”

That’s led to less trust between the people in Incline Village and the Washoe County School District

“We really don’t trust you and so there’s some trust building that needs to happen,” said someone in the audience.

“I understand that people are just naturally distrustful of the process, and there’s a lot of good reasons why people feel that way over the course of their lives or different experiences, but the board absolutely has no decisions and we don’t even have formal recommendations,” said Smith.

The Facility Modernization Plan is district wide and another meeting is being held at O’brien Middle School regarding schools in the North Valleys. It’s happening on Monday, May 8th.

