VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies

Latest News

This year marks the 20th year of a community favorite event, CANstruction, hosted by the...
20th annual Canstruction kicks off; benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather