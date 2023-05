RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted for an April murder in Verdi has been returned to Washoe County.

Jesce Richt was arrested Apr. 24 in Clark County. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail Thursday. Last week a judge ordered him to be returned to Washoe County within 7 days.

Richt is accused in the Apr. 18 murder of Jennifer Griffin.

