Van Sickle Bi-State Park to open May 15

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe will open for the season on May 15.

The park’s roads, parking lots, restrooms, and drinking fountains will all become available for visitors, and trash collection will resume.

The 725 acre park offers hiking trails, picnic areas, and the historic Van Sickle ranch barn and cabins.

Starting June 1, the California Tahoe Conservancy will also open the parking lot at its Tahoe Pines property in Meyers.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.