Van Sickle Bi-State Park to open May 15

A file image of a trail in the Van Sickle Bi-State Park
A file image of a trail in the Van Sickle Bi-State Park(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe will open for the season on May 15.

The park’s roads, parking lots, restrooms, and drinking fountains will all become available for visitors, and trash collection will resume.

The 725 acre park offers hiking trails, picnic areas, and the historic Van Sickle ranch barn and cabins.

Starting June 1, the California Tahoe Conservancy will also open the parking lot at its Tahoe Pines property in Meyers.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Body discovered on UNR campus Thursday morning

Latest News

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on...
Rosen, 3 others, introduce bill to compete with China on defense
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
KOLO Book Club May
KOLO Book Club May
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 2 hospitalized after man attempts to avoid police in Carson City