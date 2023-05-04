Traveling down the rabbit hole with the MOMIX ALICE production show

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to fall down the rabbit hole with MOMIX ALICE, an enchanting performance inspired by Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale, Alice in Wonderland.

Featuring a fusion of mesmerizing dancing, enchanting lighting, captivating music, dazzling costumes, and projected imagery, this show promises to be a feast for the senses. Be prepared to embark on a magical, mysterious, and eccentric journey that will take your breath away.

Artown’s Executive Director, Beth Macmillan, shares her thoughts on this incredible production.

Tickets are available for purchase now, so be sure to secure your spot and prepare to be swept away by the whimsical world of MOMIX ALICE at the Pioneer Center.

