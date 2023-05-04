Sparks man guilty of trying to pay for sex with teen

Washoe County District Attorney's Office logo.
Washoe County District Attorney's Office logo.(WCDA)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man faces sentencing July 10 for trying to arrange to have sex with a 16-year-old girl by paying for it.

The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit arrested Tyler Atencio, 27, in October 2020 as part of a child prostitution sting.

Detectives posing as girls targeted people who used websites to pay to have sex with children.

Atencio was one of 28 people arrested and charged, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Sixteen of the 28 have pleaded to settle the cases. Three were found guilty at trial.

Deputy District Attorney Darcy Cameron at trial presented text messages Atencio exchanged with who he thought was a 16-year-old child but was actually a HEAT detective, the district attorney’s office said.

Cameron also presented portions of his interview with law enforcement, proving that he believed that he was speaking to a child and intended on paying her for sex, the district attorney’s office said.

He is guilty of attempted child abuse and soliciting a child for prostitution.

