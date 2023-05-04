Some public lands in Stead to close ahead of final Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be temporarily closing some public lands ahead of the Stead-area’s last Reno Air Races.

From June 4 through June 9, and again from September 13 to September 17, 450 acres of public lands north of the Reno-Stead Airport will be closed for the qualifying and competition events.

A map of the closures is below:

A map of the areas to be closed by the Bureau of Land Management (The Bureau of Land Management)

Throughout both events, the area of public land will be patrolled by the BLM and its partner agencies. Anyone violating those closure may face penalties.

Closure restrictions do not apply to medical and rescue personnel, law enforcement, and agency personnel monitoring the events.

