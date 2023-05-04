Some public lands in Stead to close ahead of final Reno Air Races

2023 will be the final year of the Reno Air Races in Stead
2023 will be the final year of the Reno Air Races in Stead(The Reno Air Racing Association)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be temporarily closing some public lands ahead of the Stead-area’s last Reno Air Races.

From June 4 through June 9, and again from September 13 to September 17, 450 acres of public lands north of the Reno-Stead Airport will be closed for the qualifying and competition events.

A map of the closures is below:

A map of the areas to be closed by the Bureau of Land Management
A map of the areas to be closed by the Bureau of Land Management(The Bureau of Land Management)

Throughout both events, the area of public land will be patrolled by the BLM and its partner agencies. Anyone violating those closure may face penalties.

Closure restrictions do not apply to medical and rescue personnel, law enforcement, and agency personnel monitoring the events.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Body discovered on UNR campus Thursday morning

Latest News

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
Investigator ordered to name client who tracked Reno mayor
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Death investigation begins after body found on train tracks
Owner Shane Ritter fed Reno firefighters as they battled a fire early Thursday morning
Local bagel shop feeds firefighters responding to Reno fire
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Dual visions for Nevada as Legislature enters final stretch