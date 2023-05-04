Rosen, 3 others, introduce bill to compete with China on defense

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and three other members of Congress have introduced legislation they hope will strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China in advanced defense capabilities.

Rosen was joined by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Representatives Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Pat Fallon (R-TX) in introducing the Investing in American Defense Technologies Act.

The legislation would establish a federal public-private partnership to scale, support, and invest in American defense-centric small business producing advanced capabilities, including hyper sonics, space, and autonomous systems.

“When it comes to maintaining the United States’ edge in advanced defense capabilities, we cannot afford to fall behind China,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m introducing this bipartisan bill to bolster our competitiveness by establishing a public-private partnership to enable American defense-focused small businesses to succeed and scale their advanced technology innovations.”

In a statement, Rosen said China and its strategic competition pose a significant threat to national security.

