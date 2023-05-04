Reno Fire responds to cardboard fire near Walmart on Keitzke

About 40 bales were on fire when firefighters arrived.
About 40 bales were on fire when firefighters arrived.(Dan Pyke)
By John Macaluso
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:05 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to multiple cardboard bales on fire near the Walmart and Sam’s Club on Keitzke lane. It happened at 10:15pm Wednesday night.

Firefighters say 10 bales were on fire behind Walmart and 30 were on fire behind Sam’s Club. No injuries were reported and no structures were impacted. Due to the two locations, the fires are being investigated as suspicious.

Fire crews are mopping up the area.

