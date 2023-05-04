Reno Fire determines cause of Cascade Mobile Home Park fire
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department has determined the cause of a fire at the Reno Cascade Mobile Home Park.
Investigators determined the fire was started by malfunctioning electrical wiring. The fire damaged a mobile home.
RFD firefighters responded to 3791 Lucy Avenue for the fire at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The home was vacant and no injuries were reported.
