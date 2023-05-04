Reno Fire determines cause of Cascade Mobile Home Park fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department has determined the cause of a fire at the Reno Cascade Mobile Home Park.

Investigators determined the fire was started by malfunctioning electrical wiring. The fire damaged a mobile home.

RFD firefighters responded to 3791 Lucy Avenue for the fire at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The home was vacant and no injuries were reported.

