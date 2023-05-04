Quest Counseling offers new child psych services ahead of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Quest Counseling & Consulting is a Reno nonprofit that offers the community substance abuse and suicide prevention therapy and counseling for those with mental and behavioral issues. They have a new Child Psych program where they treat children with mental health and behavioral problems. In the last ____months that these services have been offered, the program has seen a huge increase in demand.

Jolene Dalluhn, executive director, and Amanda Brock, marketing and community coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their services ahead of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day on Sunday, May 7.

To learn more about Quest Counseling, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

Events happening with Pineapple Pedicabs.
Pineapple Pedicab’s fun events throughout the month of May
Kyla Ellis, Curvy Girls of Northern Nevada leader
Local Curvy Girls Scoliosis chapter hosting poker tournament fundraiser for young girls in Northern Nevada
Kyla Ellis, Curvy Girls of Northern Nevada leader
Curvy Girls Scoliosis Fundraiser
Quest Counseling
Quest Counseling Mental Health Awareness Month