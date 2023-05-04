Quest Counseling offers new child psych services ahead of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Quest Counseling & Consulting is a Reno nonprofit that offers the community substance abuse and suicide prevention therapy and counseling for those with mental and behavioral issues. They have a new Child Psych program where they treat children with mental health and behavioral problems. In the last ____months that these services have been offered, the program has seen a huge increase in demand.

Jolene Dalluhn, executive director, and Amanda Brock, marketing and community coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their services ahead of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day on Sunday, May 7.

