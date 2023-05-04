Pineapple Pedicab’s fun events throughout the month of May

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The month of May in MidTown is going to be an exciting time. Whether you’re a fan of the adorable four-legged friends or celebrating bike month and sustainable transportation, MidTown’s got you covered!

Pineapple Pedicabs has multiple events happening throughout the month, Jaime Chapman, founder and operator of Pineapple Pedicabs, will be sharing all they have planned.

In addition, MidTown is also celebrating National Dog Rescue Day, an occasion that highlights the importance of pet adoption and animal welfare. Donna Victor, the owner of Black Poodle Studio, will be shares her thoughts on the event and the role her studio plays in promoting this cause.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

Kyla Ellis, Curvy Girls of Northern Nevada leader
Local Curvy Girls Scoliosis chapter hosting poker tournament fundraiser for young girls in Northern Nevada
Kyla Ellis, Curvy Girls of Northern Nevada leader
Curvy Girls Scoliosis Fundraiser
Quest Counseling
Quest Counseling offers new child psych services ahead of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day
Quest Counseling
Quest Counseling Mental Health Awareness Month