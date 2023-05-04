‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say

Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, according to officials.
By WALB News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, according to officials.

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast. There is another active scene at 6th Street Southwest that law enforcement is investigating.

Law enforcement officials told WALB there are two separate incidents that have fatalities, and currently, there is no confirmation of a connection between the two scenes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the incidents and the fatalities. At this time, GBI officials said investigations are still ongoing.

Moultrie is located in southwest Georgia, north of Tallahassee, Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
Last of 4 escaped Mississippi inmates found
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks