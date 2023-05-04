Micheladas, Marvel, Mom and more celebrated at the Reno Aces during month of May

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule for all May home games, with fan-favorite Fireworks Fridays and Super Saturdays making their season debuts along with the Micheladas de Reno.

Mike Murray, chief commercial officer, stopped by Morning Break to fill the community in on all the fun events happening at Greater Nevada Field.

Fireworks Fridays

Friday, May 5

Friday, May 19

Super Saturdays

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night – Saturday, May 6th The Aces’ have teamed up with Marvel as part of MiLB’s official collaboration, featuring a new Marvel-inspired Mr. Baseball logo that will be worn on-field via hats and special jerseys. Super Hero inspired food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium: Iron Man Burger: A single patty with American cheese, nacho cheese, and hot Cheetos dust. Hulk Chile Verde Chicken Nachos: tortilla chips topped with chile verde chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos served in a souvenir helmet. Marvel-inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

PEANUTS Night – Saturday, May 20th. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, and all the timeless characters of this iconic comic strip will be celebrated at Greater Nevada Field on this night. Custom PEANUTS jerseys will be worn on-field and auctioned for charity. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting “Auction” to 21003. PEANUTS themed food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium: Good Grief Burger: A single patty topped with creamy peanut butter, 2 thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Pigpen Platter: onion rings with nacho cheese, bacon bits & garlic ranch sauce. Peppermint Patty Brownie Bites: Peppermint brownies topped with your choice of ice cream. Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be PEANUTS based.



Additional Theme Days/Nights:

Micheladas de Reno Cinco de Mayo Celebration – Friday, May 5th. The debut of the Aces’ new Copa de la Diversion identity! The team will take the field in all baby-blue uniforms for the first of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field. Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7 Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame. Hispanic and Latino inspired characters will be on the concourse to interact with fans. Concession specials: Taquito’s with enchiladas and crème Elote corn on the cobb Fruita Fresca More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com

Mother’s Day Celebration Featuring a flower giveaway (limited quantities, while supplies last).

Dog Days - Sunday, May 21 For more information or paperwork requirements, click here



May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays – Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code “WILD” at RenoAces.com

Coors Light Thirsty Thursdays – Locatedin the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays - Home games will feature pre-, during and post-game fireworks.

Super Saturdays – Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Family Sundays – $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount – $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

