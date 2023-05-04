Local Curvy Girls Scoliosis chapter hosting poker tournament fundraiser for young girls in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Curvy Girls Scoliosis is a national organization that has a new, local chapter in Reno-Sparks area, hosted by 6th grader, Kyla Ellis. We first introduced you to Kyla last month and now, as they get ready for this month’s fundraiser, she and her dad, Kyle Ellis, stopped by Morning Break.

Saturday, May 13 at New West Distributors, the Northern Nevada Chapter of Curvy Girls is hosting a poker tournament. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and there will be lots of great raffle prizes.

Purchase your seat at the table by Saturday, May 6. However, they won’t turn people away if you decide to show up on the day of. To register ‚Venmo Kyle Ellis or give him a call at 775-351-3497. You can call or text Kyle with a different payment option if you’d prefer.

They won’t know what the pot/winnings will be until they have a final count, but it should be a few hundred dollars. We would also like to remind people that this is a charity event so poker skills are definitely not required.

There will be many raffle prizes, including a round of golf for four people to multiple golf courses (valued around $500 each), donations from Ace Hardware, Scheels, Summit Racing, four infield baseball tickets to an Aces game, beverages and swag from Lead Dog Brewing, all-access wrist bands to Coconut Bowl, and more.

To learn more about the Curvy Girls here in Nevada, click here.

