Local bagel shop feeds firefighters responding to Reno fire

Owner Shane Ritter fed Reno firefighters as they battled a fire early Thursday morning(KOLO)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 40 fire fighters from the Reno Fire Department responded to a fire off 4th street Thursday morning and a local bagel shop fed them all.

The owner of Desert Sun Bagel Company, located down the street from the fire, says he was up early baking when he saw the flames. He saw firefighters arrive on scene and said he was relieved that his employees and business were safe.

“You know I really appreciate what the firefighters do around here they’re definitely local heroes,” said owner Shane Ritter. “I’ve got firefighters in my family, so I really value what they do.”

Ritter says the downtown community is important to him and he was happy to share freshly baked bagels and coffee with the firefighters who protect our city every day.

