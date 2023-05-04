Douglas County pedestrian suffers severe injuries after being hit by vehicle

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Sate Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian, leaving him with severe injuries. It happened around 8:20 Wednesday night in the Gardnerville Ranchos area.

Troopers say a man in his 30s was walking on Tillman Lane near Muir drive. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was in the roadway when he was hit. Investigators are working to determine if the man who was hit was possibly impaired at the time.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

