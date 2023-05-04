Death Valley park officials warn of animal interactions after woman bit by rabid bat

DEATH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Park rangers with Death Valley National Park are reminding people of the dangers of wildlife interactions after a woman was bitten by a rabid bat.

On April 28, a bat was observed to be behaving strangely while sitting on a garbage can outside the Stovepipe Wells general store. One of the employees moved the bat away from the trash can when it bit her through her nitrile gloves.

National Park Service employees collected the bat, and the California Department of Public Health confirmed the bat had rabies. The woman is now being treated for rabies exposure.

Rabies is typically fatal unless treated before symptoms begin. Humans can contract rabies through an infected animal’s saliva. Park officials say people should be concerned when an animal is behaving aggressively or does not show a normal fear of humans.

In addition to a woman being bitten by a rabid bat, park officials are also highlighting an incident where a coyote was struck by a vehicle.

They say a week before, the animal was struck by a vehicle on CA-190 near the intersection with Badwater Road. The coyote was able to limp away and whether it survived is unknown.

According to park officials, some coyotes have grown to associate cars with people feeding them, which is illegal in the park. The habituated coyotes have learned they can stop traffic by walking in front of moving cars.

Park officials say you should never approach, touch, feed or pick up a wild animal. If you see an animal that is sick, dead, or behaving erratically, you should notify a park official.

