LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after a body was found near the train tracks in Lockwood.

The body was found on Wednesday, May 3 around 6:00 p.m.

The WCSO says there is nothing suspicious about the death at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.

